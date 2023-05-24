Maine’s top gambling regulator on paid leave following tweets

(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s top gambling regulator has been placed on paid administrative leave following tweets posted from his personal account about women and a white nationalist group, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Milt Champion, executive director of the Gambling Control Unit, was placed on leave May 17 because of the tweets, Lt. Thomas Pickering, of the Maine Department of Public Safety, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Champion’s case is “pending a review that is being conducted by the Bureau of Human Resources,” Pickering wrote. “Given that this is an ongoing, personnel-related matter, the department is unable to comment further.”

The chairperson and one member of the Gambling Control Board said they have no role in disciplining or supervising Champion, and that employment matters will be handled by Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck after the human resources review. Both said they had no further comment.

Messages sent to Champion weren’t returned.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Hallowell police searching for person who helped one of their officers safely rescue two...
Searching for hero in Hallowell fire rescue Tuesday night
fatal fire at Waterville apartment building
Investigators identify victim of fire at Waterville apartment building, reveal no sprinklers in building
These layoffs come just months after the company laid off 234 employees in February of this year.
Nearly 200 laid off at manufacturing facility in Westbrook
A Black Hawk helicopter lands behind Nokomis High School in Newport.
RSU 19 students get hands on experience at Maine Army National Guard Day