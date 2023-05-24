Maine’s highest court denies appeal of Northfield man convicted of murder

Judges gavel
Judges gavel(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s highest court denied the appeal of a Northfield man convicted of killing three people in Downeast Maine in February 2020.

Thomas Bonfanti was found guilty last year for shooting and killing Shawn Currey, 57, Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, and Samuel Powers, 33 .

He was also found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault for shooting Regina Long, who survived.

His attorney argued after his client invoked his fifth amendment rights, any information obtained should have been suppressed.

Bonfanti had taken 20 hydrocodone pills.

He says he had asserted his right to remain silent, but the officer still questioned him.

He eventually identified the victims.

The state said law enforcement received three 911 calls, one from Bonfanti’s victim and another from someone who said Bonfanti came into a bar and shot several people.

They say it was the officer’s job to determine if there were victims who could be saved.

The supreme court ruled because there was overwhelming evidence of Bonfanti’s guilt aside from his challenged statement, the error, if any, in admitting his statement was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.

He was sentenced to life last summer.

