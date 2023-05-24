A Maine voter claims she mistakenly changed her voter registration after being misled by a ‘No Labels’ canvasser

Maine Voter Registration Application
Maine Voter Registration Application(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine voter claims that she mistakenly changed her party affiliation after being misled by a canvasser from No Labels.

The relatively new party is trying to make its way onto the ballot in Maine. The group seeks to fight partisanship and is largely comprised of moderates and independents who encourage working across the aisle.

Buxton resident Keegan DeLong was walking around downtown Portland with her co-worker when they were approached by a volunteer from No Labels.

“She was very personable,” DeLong said. “I enjoyed talking to her. She had a lot of great points.”

DeLong says the canvasser asked them to sign a petition in support of the party and handed them each a clipboard with a voter registration card and a list of names below it.

“Both my coworker and I told the girl, like, we don’t want our parties to be changed and she assured me that that wasn’t the case,” DeLong said. “They were just going to get a gauge on how many people would be interested in being in the party.”

After some reluctance, she filled out the form. It wasn’t until she received a letter from the secretary of state informing her of the change that she realized that she had switched her party affiliation.

Then she received a letter from No Labels, saying in part, “Receiving this kind of letter from the Secretary of State can be unnerving, and we want to make one thing clear: You did nothing wrong when you switched your party affiliation to No Labels.”

DeLong says that the letter made her start to question the group’s motive.

“It was like gaslighting, almost,” DeLong said.

She believes she was misled by No Labels and plans to change her party affiliation back after the mandatory three-month waiting period.

“Looking back on it, I am just like, how did I let myself not say, like, no, I’m good on that,” DeLong said.

In response to these claims, a spokesperson from No Labels told Maine’s Total Coverage, “Of course, it is possible in such a large-scale project that some voters may have mistaken No Labels’ effort for a petition drive and/or that a small number of No Labels’ organizers could have deviated from the clearly written instructions they were given.”

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says their office has received more than 300 calls from confused voters who claim they didn’t mean to change their party affiliation.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Tick
Medical Monday: Tick-borne illnesses
Maine’s top gambling regulator on paid leave following tweets
Hallowell police searching for person who helped one of their officers safely rescue two...
Searching for hero in Hallowell fire rescue Tuesday night
fatal fire at Waterville apartment building
Investigators identify victim of fire at Waterville apartment building, reveal no sprinklers in building