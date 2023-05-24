Investigators identify victim of fire at Waterville apartment building, reveal no sprinklers in building

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Officials have identified the victim in Monday’s fire at an independent senior living complex.

Maine State Police said Ronald Kennerson, 65, died in the fire, but they did not provide a cause of death.

Kennerson was found on the fourth floor of Elm Towers when firefighters arrived early Monday morning.

The Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine what caused the fire, but there’s “no evidence or indication of foul play,” according to Lt. Thomas Pickering.

Pickering also said the building did not have a sprinkler system, which wasn’t required when the building was built in the early 1970s.

