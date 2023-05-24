Increasing Clouds With Rain Developing Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will approach the state this morning and cross through the state this afternoon and evening. We’ll start our Wednesday with some morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the cold front approaches. Rain associated with the front will spread into northern and western parts of the state from mid-morning through noontime. From that point, the rain will continue to gradually spread south and east across the state as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be cooler due to the increasing clouds and rain chances. Look for highs mainly in the upper 50s to mid-60s, however a southerly breeze will keep it even cooler along the coast with highs only in the mid-50s today. Rain will continue tonight with the steadiest falling during the first half of the state before tapering to scattered showers for most areas around or shortly after midnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Rainfall totals of .25″ to .75″ can be expected for most spots by 7am Thursday with higher amount of 1″ to 1.25″ possible across the north.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for Thursday. Shower chances will linger into Thursday as well, as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the state. The best chance for showers on Thursday will be across northern and eastern parts of the state. Temperatures on Thursday will be cool with highs only in the 50s. The upper low will move to our east Friday allowing nicer weather to return to the state. Lingering morning clouds will give way to brightening skies Friday with highs back to the 60s. High pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us some sunshine and warmer weather Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to mid-70s Saturday and 70s to possibly some low 80s Sunday.

Today: Increasing clouds. Rain developing from northwest to southeast across the state later this morning through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-50s along the coast, upper 50s to mid-60s inland. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Rain likely early, tapering to scattered showers after midnight. Lows between 38°-45°. Winds will become north 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cool. Scattered showers possible especially across northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 50s to near 60°. North wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Friday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-70s to low

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.