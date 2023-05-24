Good Samaritan saves two people trapped on a roof during fire in Hallowell

HALLOWELL , Maine (WABI) - Still searching for the good Samaritan being hailed as a hero after saving two people in Hallowell last night.

Fire officials say a father and his daughter were trapped on the roof of their home as it was being engulfed by flames.

Hallowell Fire Lieutenant Logan Bennett says they got the call about the fire on Franklin Street around 9-30 last night.

Bennett says when he got there, the two had already been helped down off the roof.

Hallowell police say their officers Noah Lebel, was on the scene in less than a minute.

Officer Lebel says a Good Samaritan assisted in the rescue by grabbing a ladder and rescuing the man and his daughter.

“Had there not been police and the bystander not put a ladder up, this could have been a lot worse. We are very lucky how everything turned out. We are really appreciative of both the police department and the person who came to help because otherwise it could have been much much different,” Bennett said.

There were no injuries reported.

Now, Hallowell police are on a mission to find that Good Samaritan who helped with last night’s rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a cause.

