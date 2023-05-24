Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines

ENFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A national retailer is facing millions of dollars in fines after a report from federal workplace safety inspectors found they are putting their employees in danger.

The US Department of Labor says it is fining Dollar General nearly $3.5 million after failed inspections at nine stores in four states.

That includes the Enfield, Maine location.

According to OSHA, the inspection at the Enfield store found emergency exits blocked, carts clogging aisles blocking access to fire extinguishers, and some goods stacked unsafely around an electrical panel.

OSHA says these are also common issues at other Dollar General locations.

The Enfield store is facing proposed penalties of more than $320,000.

These new penalties are in addition to more than $21 million in previous fines for failed inspections at 240 other locations.

