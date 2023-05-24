A bill proposes to amend the State’s constitution, establishing parental bill of rights

A bill proposes to amend the State’s constitution, establishing parental bill of rights
A bill proposes to amend the State’s constitution, establishing parental bill of rights(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing was held today on a bill proposing an amendment to the state’s constitution to establish a parental bill rights.

Backers say parents in Maine feel their rights to raise their children are slowly being removed.

This includes being denied access to the school records of their children.

With this bill, they say parents will have the right to raise their children how they see fit, including the right to educate their children while still giving the state the right to protect kids when necessary.

Those against the bill also spoke at the hearing saying the wording is just too vague.

”My 13-year-old was encouraged to keep secrets from me by a 26-year-old man who had never even had a conversation with me. By a 26-year-old man who discussed breast binding with her. By a 26-year-old man who overidentified and overshared his own lived experiences with her. Not only did he leave me out of the conversation, but he also left my daughter’s therapist out of the conversation whom she had been seeing for over 8 months,” said Amber Lavigne who supports the bill.

“What does it mean to provide care? If you look at a kid who usually smiles and says, What’s up with you today? And that kid confides something to that counselor that coach that teacher and what happens if a parent says you should have notified me of this and you didn’t not?” Mary Banauto said, opposing the bill.

If approved, Maine would join 16 other states in the country with parental rights in their state statute.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Brady Nickerson Foundation Benefit
A BBQ-Baseball-Brady Benefit Thursday in Bangor
Brewer drug arrest
Three charged in Brewer drug bust
Bar Harbor businesses
Bar Harbor businesses prepare for summer season
DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Piscataquis Regional Food Center receives $10,000 grant
Deadly Kittery Fire
Still no word on what caused the deadly hotel fire in Kittery