A BBQ-Baseball-Brady Benefit Thursday in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Barbecue and baseball go hand-in-glove.

Thursday, you can celebrate both - and support a local nonprofit.

A portion of all orders at Moe’s Original BBQ on Broadway in Bangor Thursday will directly benefit the Brady Nickerson Foundation.

Brady lost his battle with osteosarcoma nearly four years ago to the day, on May 26, 2019, at age 14.

Nickerson loved baseball - so much so, that the foundation provides scholarships for young players, helps local little league and recreational programs, and funds osteosarcoma research.

Moe’s is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. - and you can also order online here.

