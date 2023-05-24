Bangor man faces up to life in prison on drug, gun charges
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges in federal court Tuesday in Bangor.
Court records indicate 48-year-old Allen Henry was arrested in May 2022 on an active arrest warrant.
Officers found fentanyl, cocaine base and a firearm in his vehicle, which violated his bail conditions.
Tuesday, Henry pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
