Aroostook County woman sentenced for drug and gun charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CASWELL, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County woman will spend 12 and a half years in prison for federal drug and gun charges.

Authorities say Nicole McLaughlin, 42, of Caswell was in a car crash in May of 2022 when officers discovered meth, drug paraphernalia, and handguns in the vehicle.

The DEA later found 92 pounds of meth in her home.

According to officials, this is the largest meth bust in Maine’s history.

McLaughlin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intention to distribute, and possession of firearms while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.

