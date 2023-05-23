Women’s networking group going strong after 43 years in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For more than 40 years, a networking group in Bangor has given women the chance to support each other through both professional and personal growth.

They come from different industries, but every week the women of Tuesday Forum gather to share their experiences in the business world.

“We focus a lot on building up our members personally so that we can be our best selves so that we can do our best at our respective businesses, but also we do a little bit of business development as well. Trying to network and grow our organization. We absolutely are in the referral business,” said Whitney Walker, president, Tuesday Forum.

Bangor’s Sue McKay is Tuesday Forum’s longest active member. She joined in 1982, just two years after the group’s founding.

“I was there as the group grew and grew and grew to the point that we had at least 100 members. We were the premier women’s networking group and we’re hoping to be again,” said McKay.

From the Rotary Club’s inclusion of women in the late ‘80s, to the more recent challenges of COVID, the group’s popularity and attendance have waxed and waned over the years.

But under a fresh leadership group, these women feel they’re headed back in the right direction. Tuesday’s robust turnout was another sign of that.

“Our goal really this year is to grow and to get bigger and to you know, bring younger women in business into this group,” Walker said.

We asked McKay why she still sticks with the group after 41 years.

“Why am I still here? That’s a good question,” laughed McKay. “I think it is relevant today. I want to remain a part of it because I believe it’s important. I believe it really does serve a purpose.”

Tuesday Forum routinely invites other women to their meetings to present their personal and professional journeys.

TV5′s Brittany McHatten had the honor of speaking with the group today and telling the story of how she ended up at WABI. In addition to weekly meetings, Tuesday Forum hosts quarterly evening socials. There’s one coming up on June 6th at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Sky Lounge in Bangor.

For more details, or to connect with Tuesday Forum, you can find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TuesdayForum

