Tuition increasing for University of Maine System schools

(WABI) - The cost of attending a school in the University of Maine System is about to go up.

The Board of Trustees has approved a new budget that includes a 3% tuition increase for in-state students starting this fall.

The tuition increase will be 3-9% for out-of-state students, depending on the campus.

Also coming out of Monday’s meeting, the board moved ahead with plans to negotiate a new contract with University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

Malloy has been Chancellor for four years now.

Board Chair Trish Riley says Malloy has earned the board’s full support by building a strong team and positioning UMS for the future, despite financial and demographic challenges.

