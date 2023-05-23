Sunny & A Bit Warmer Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today bringing us another great day. We’ll see sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. As the high slides to our east, the wind will become more southerly which will usher some warmer air into the region. Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer, mainly away from the coast, with highs in the mid-60s to around 70°. Coastal areas will be cooler due to the onshore breeze with highs staying in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies look to be mainly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

Our Wednesday will start with some morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the north and west. The cold front will bring us a chance for some showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially areas north and west of Bangor. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s to near 60° along the coast and 60s to near 70° inland. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front for Thursday. Shower chances will linger into Thursday as well, as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the state. The best chance for showers on Thursday will be across the northern half of the state. Temperatures on Thursday will be cool with highs only in the 50s. The upper low will move to our east Friday allowing nicer weather to return to the state. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs back to the 60s to near 70°. High pressure will build into the region this weekend bringing us some sunshine and warmer weather Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 61°-71°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 40°-46°. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible especially north and west of Bangor. Highs in the 50s to near 60° along the coast, low to mid-60s inland. South wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and cool. Scattered showers possible especially across the north. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.