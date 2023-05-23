Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Penobscot woman

She was last seen wearing a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck with jeans and sneakers.
She was last seen wearing a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck with jeans and sneakers.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are looking for a 72-year-old Penobscot woman missing since Monday.

A Silver Alert was issue for Marjorie May.

The Maine Warden Service says she has dementia.

May left her home in Penobscot at 3:45 pm Monday and hasn’t been seen since. She was not in a vehicle.

May is described as five foot, six inches tall, 136 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck with jeans and sneakers.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Brittney Young
Police: Woman tries to evade arrest after chase through Maine town, tells officer she was sleeping
Mal Leary
Longtime Maine journalist, former WABI employee Mal Leary passes away
Acadia Gateway Center sign
Construction underway for new transit hub near Acadia National Park
Police lights generic
Police identify body pulled from Sebasticook River as missing man