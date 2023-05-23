Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Penobscot woman
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are looking for a 72-year-old Penobscot woman missing since Monday.
A Silver Alert was issue for Marjorie May.
The Maine Warden Service says she has dementia.
May left her home in Penobscot at 3:45 pm Monday and hasn’t been seen since. She was not in a vehicle.
May is described as five foot, six inches tall, 136 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a lime green fleece over a burgundy turtleneck with jeans and sneakers.
