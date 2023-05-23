Rain Arrives Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now slipping to our east but will continue to bring us mostly clear skies overnight. It will be warmer tonight as lows for most of us will be in the low to mid 40s. There will be a few upper 30s possible in the lower lying regions. Southerly winds will also help to provide us with slightly warmer lows.

By Wednesday, the high will gradually move out and a cold front will approach the region. This will bring increasing clouds & winds throughout the morning. By the afternoon, the front will move into the north and will push towards the coast into the evening. This front will bring us our next best potential for widespread & beneficial rainfall. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible and could help to enhance rainfall totals. Rainfall totals will range from 0.75″ to 1.25″ in the Mountains and over northern Maine. From the Foothills towards the coast, expect less than 0.5″.

Cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the 50s. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies along with a few wrap around showers over northern parts of the state.

High pressure will gradually be building back in by the second half of the week. This will bring more sunshine and will protect us from any rainfall as we go into the holiday weekend.

As of now, Memorial Day Weekend looks to be dry and mild. Highs are expected to be in the 60s & 70s. A few inland locales will make a run towards 80°.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain first in the north by early afternoon and spreading towards the coast into the evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & cooler. Highs mostly in the 50s with a few 60s possible towards Augusta. Wrap around showers will continue across far northern parts of the state.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. A few near 80° readings.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Stray showers possible over far eastern Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.