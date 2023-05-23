Police: Woman tries to evade arrest after chase through Maine town, tells officer she was sleeping

Brittney Young
Brittney Young(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine - A woman was taken into custody after reportedly leading police on a high speed chase in Clinton then claiming she was asleep, not at the wheel.

Officials say they tried pulling Brittney Young over on Friday, but she kept driving.

During the chase with police, Young reportedly drove to her home, pulled into the driveway and then ran inside despite being told to stop.

According to police, Young eventually came out of the home, but she was dressed in different clothing. Young claimed she was sleeping inside the whole time.

When an officer attempted to arrest Young, she tried to run once again, but police were able to stop her and take her into custody.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Mal Leary
Longtime Maine journalist, former WABI employee Mal Leary passes away
Acadia Gateway Center sign
Construction underway for a new transit hub near Acadia National Park
Police lights generic
Police identify body pulled from Sebasticook River as missing man
United Way
United Way hosts cleanup in Bangor park for ‘Week of Action’