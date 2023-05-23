Police: Woman tries to evade arrest after chase through Maine town, tells officer she was sleeping

CLINTON, Maine - A woman was taken into custody after reportedly leading police on a high speed chase in Clinton then claiming she was asleep, not at the wheel.

Officials say they tried pulling Brittney Young over on Friday, but she kept driving.

During the chase with police, Young reportedly drove to her home, pulled into the driveway and then ran inside despite being told to stop.

According to police, Young eventually came out of the home, but she was dressed in different clothing. Young claimed she was sleeping inside the whole time.

When an officer attempted to arrest Young, she tried to run once again, but police were able to stop her and take her into custody.

