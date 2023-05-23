Maine Game Wardens rescue missing woman

Wardens found 72-year-old Marjorie May more than two-thirds of a mile from her home near the...
Wardens found 72-year-old Marjorie May more than two-thirds of a mile from her home near the shores of McCaslin Stream.(Maine Game Wardens)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PENOBSCOT, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens rescued a missing woman from Penobscot Tuesday morning after she went missing Monday afternoon.

Wardens found 72-year-old Marjorie May more than two-thirds of a mile from her home near the shores of McCaslin Stream.

Officials say they found May, who suffers from memory loss, disoriented, cold and missing a shoe at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

A K-9 picked up a scent and wardens made contact with May.

Wardens and two Registered Maine Guides transported her by canoe and boat to medical staff.

May is back home with family.

