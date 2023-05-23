Maine blueberry fields are abuzz

Wyman's
Wyman's(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEBLOIS, Maine (WABI) - As No Mow May winds down, folks are reminded this is just the beginning for promoting pollinators.

Wyman’s Blueberry barrens were buzzing with activity as bees made their way around to pollinate the flowers.

Wyman’s Director of Agroecology, Bruce Hall said, “This crop requires a significant amount of pollination to be successful. In fact, it’s the most important input we can have in our crop. And so, a lot of our work is really focused around developing long term relationships with beekeepers,” said Bruce Hall, Wyman’s director of agroecology. “Wyman’s pollinators are kind of number one, they’re the most important input that predicts our crop yield.”

Colonies have been in danger over the years from the threat of climate change, habitat destruction, and certain pesticides.

But, many don’t realize the consequences of a world without pollinators.

At Wyman’s farm, pollination doesn’t just affect the blueberries, it affects much, much more.

“Statistics show that one in every three bites of food that we eat requires a pollinator of some kind, right? So, it’s not just wild blueberries and maybe your apples, your tree nuts, your vegetables, green beans, tomatoes, everything that you’re going to the produce section of your local grocery store. The vast majority of everything you’re seeing in that section requires a pollinator,” said Hall.

By maintaining a healthy environment for the bees and having a diverse bee population, it gives them a good spot to take in the sun, get some grub, and spread the pollen.

“Bees and blueberries, you know, they we say no bees, no berries. Bees are our passion just as much as blueberries, and there’s a lot of really good work being done out there and to support bees. And, you know, I think the more we can do to provide resilient habitat for bees, the better. It’s vital to our industry, and it’s also because as humans, it’s vital to our diet as well. So, I encourage people to think a little bit about what they could do in their own landscape and to help them make some improvements,” said Hall.

To learn more about bees, how they pollinate native crops, and how you can help protect populations, check out these links:

UMaine Cooperative Extension

Cornell Cooperative Extension

Penn State University Cooperative Extension

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Water in drinking glass
‘Do Not Drink Order’ lifted for Kennebec Water District
TV5's Brittany McHatten spoke with the Tuesday Forum group.
Women’s networking group going strong after 43 years in Bangor
Mulch
My Maine Gardens: mulch
Baby moose in Hermon
Baby moose spotted in Hermon