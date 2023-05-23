Maine baseball receives America East Awards
Jeremiah Jenkins wins Player of the Year, Nick Derba wins Coach of the Year
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine was well-represented in the America East Baseball Awards announced on Tuesday.
Player of the Year- Jeremiah Jenkins
Coach of the Year- Nick Derba
First Team All-Conf- Colin Fitzgerald, Gianni Gambardella, Jenkins, Quinn McDaniel, Jake Rainess, Connor Goodman
Second Team All-Conf- Noah Lewis, Dylan McNary
All-Rookie Team- Gambardella, Luc Lavigueur
All-Academic- Fitzgerald, Goodman
The Black Bears start their conference tournament run on Thursday at 11 a.m.
