Maine baseball receives America East Awards

Jeremiah Jenkins wins Player of the Year, Nick Derba wins Coach of the Year
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine was well-represented in the America East Baseball Awards announced on Tuesday.

Player of the Year- Jeremiah Jenkins

Coach of the Year- Nick Derba

First Team All-Conf- Colin Fitzgerald, Gianni Gambardella, Jenkins, Quinn McDaniel, Jake Rainess, Connor Goodman

Second Team All-Conf- Noah Lewis, Dylan McNary

All-Rookie Team- Gambardella, Luc Lavigueur

All-Academic- Fitzgerald, Goodman

The Black Bears start their conference tournament run on Thursday at 11 a.m.

