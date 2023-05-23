Hermon middle schooler lives out ‘wildest dreams’ at Taylor Swift concert

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We know tickets to possibly the year’s hottest show can be hard to come by, but one Hermon middle schooler lived out her “wildest dreams.”

Addie Hutchinson was saying “today was a fairytale” when she walked away with the ultimate concert memory this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Taylor Swift handed her the hat she was wearing during her song, “22.”

Addie gave Taylor a homemade bracelet and Taylor shook her hand after the exchange.

The look on the fifth grader’s face after the moment: priceless!

It may look like a “right-place-right-time” scenario for Addie and her mom, Kacie Hutchinson from this video Kacie took.

They say they didn’t have front row tickets to show; Addie was picked to get Taylor’s hat after meeting her parents earlier.

They gave Addie gifts, too, including guitar picks.

Then towards the end of the song “Enchanted,” Addie and Kacie were whisked away by concert security.

”I was in shock. I did not expect it to be me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s letting me shake my hand. This is amazing,” said Addie.

“I was trying not to cry. All of the ‘Swifties’, honestly, ‘Swifties’ are great people. When we were walking around the stage people were like, ‘Is she going to go get the hat?’ And, when we got on the platform, there’s actually a really good TikTok video of the girl behind us filming it and she said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re going to get the hat! I’m so excited!’ And, on our back to our seats, everyone is giving her high-fives. It was amazing,” said Kacie Hutchinson.

Taylor Swift even signed the gift.

Kacie says she waited for nearly six hours for the tickets and the only ones available were on the floor.

After this happened, it’s safe to say it was all worth it and Addie won’t be shaking this hat off anytime soon.

