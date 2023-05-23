‘Do Not Drink Order’ lifted for Kennebec Water District

Water in drinking glass
Water in drinking glass(MGN, Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Water District has lifted the Do Not Drink Order from Monday.

The order came after a fire at an apartment building that killed one person and injured three others

Water District General Manager Roger Crouse says fire fighting foam got into the water distribution system.

He says the old structure did not have a properly installed backflow preventing device.

As a result, about a gallon of fire fighting foam made its way into the water.

Crouse says it was no fault of the fire department.

According to the district, test results from samples collected on Tuesday show no indication of the firefighting foam in the water.

The district does encourage all customers to run water at each tap for 3-5 minutes to flush the lines within your home or business.

Still no word from investigators Tuesday on the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim.

