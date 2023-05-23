Baby moose spotted in Hermon

Baby moose in Hermon
Baby moose in Hermon(Benjamin Phillips)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Family Dental had an unexpected visitor on Monday.

A baby moose appeared right outside of their windows while they were treating a patient.

The practice is on the Billings Road right across from the elementary school.

They tell us everyone was so excited for the visitor; many said they’d never seen a moose here.

What a way to start the week!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

