Baby moose spotted in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Family Dental had an unexpected visitor on Monday.

A baby moose appeared right outside of their windows while they were treating a patient.

The practice is on the Billings Road right across from the elementary school.

They tell us everyone was so excited for the visitor; many said they’d never seen a moose here.

What a way to start the week!

