Baby moose spotted in Hermon
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon Family Dental had an unexpected visitor on Monday.
A baby moose appeared right outside of their windows while they were treating a patient.
The practice is on the Billings Road right across from the elementary school.
They tell us everyone was so excited for the visitor; many said they’d never seen a moose here.
What a way to start the week!
