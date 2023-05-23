Argyle’s Addison Clukey returns from North Carolina with Interscholastic Equestrian Association championship

14-year-old was lone Maine qualifier at event
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Argyle’s Addison Clukey has gone from Tykenbay Acres in Etna to Interscholastic Equestrian Association Nationals in North Carolina.

14-year-old was lone Maine qualifier at event(WABI)

“I’ve been riding horses pretty much my whole life. I got my first horse at 11 months old. I started really riding when I was six. We jump, do dressage, and I just started the IEA last year. I went to Nationals last year and went again this year,” said Clukey

Addison had to compete with a brand-new horse on her way to a championship.

“You get the draw and go and get your horse. In one of the events, you have two minutes to warm up, but in the one I did, you have no time at all. (You prepare) pretty much just from riding a lot. My (experience) my whole life pretty much has me comfortable with horses. For the faster horses, you do different things than slower horses. You kind of feel it when you get on if they’re quicker or slower. You just adjust yourself to the horse you draw,” said Clukey.

Competing doesn’t stop for Clukey.

“I have shows all summer long with jumping and dressage shows. Next year, we start this back in the fall. I’ll be moving up to the high school level, so there will be much more competition next year,” said Clukey.

She’s looking to a bright future with Tykenbay’s Steady Strides Equestrian Team.

“I’m hoping to go much further and keep doing this IEA until I can’t anymore. My whole life pretty much has been horses. I’m hoping to continue that,” said Clukey.

She’s going to keep adding to her impressive equestrian resumé.

