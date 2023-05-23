3 Maine hospitals to benefit from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day

Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day
Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day(Alliance Marketing Partner/Dunkin' Donuts)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Here is an extra reason to get your iced coffee fix.

Tuesday is Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day!

At participating Dunkin’ locations, $1 from every iced coffee, excluding Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, will go to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

This year, three Maine hospitals will benefit from Iced Coffee Day: The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Last year, Dunkin’ say they raised $1.8 million for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation hospitals.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org.

