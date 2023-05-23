27 Brownville Elementary students awarded for excellence

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Since 1992, the non-profit Maine College Circle has inspired students all over the state.

That includes a scholarship program for students in Maine to submit an essay on their aspirations and once it’s evaluated, each student could receive a $100 scholarship.

The director of the non-profit said the purpose of inspiring kids is for them to understand their true potential and it’s beneficial to broaden their horizons when they’re young.

“They’re self exploring and researching their aspirations and Brownville elementary did a great job this year,” said Bob Stuart, director of Maine College Circle. “I think that there’s great potential if we will support these kids and nurture their aspirations.”

Third and fourth graders were awarded.

Families and friends were invited to the ceremony to honor their aspirations and stories of what they all wanted to be in the future ranged from being a chef, firefighter and even a game warden.

Stuart said he felt many kids in the country have missed a gap of potential.

“I am concerned and have been concerned about the gap in this country between those who have a lot of advantages and those who are less advantaged,” said Stuart. “I think that higher education opens up a lot of opportunities.”

Another message the non-profit wants to voice to kids is work ethic, because working hard is essential for success.

“A lot of times they think, it’ll just work, and I don’t have to work very hard for it, or I’ll just get to be a youtuber someday,” said Stuart.

“They can be a youtuber, it’s just going to take a lot of work and they need to like doing that.”

No matter what lies in the future for these students, the purpose for Maine College Circle is to ensure each student in Maine understands they have the support of their teachers, family, and their community.

“They can do whatever they want to do,” said Stuart. “I know they get tired of hearing the adults say, you can be what you want to be, I get that. It’s true but nobody does it for you.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.