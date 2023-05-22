Versant distribution rates set to rise on July 1st

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power customers will be seeing an increase on their electric bills starting July 1st.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced today that they reached a settlement on Versant Power’s distribution rate increase.

The increase will be about 15 million dollars, or about five dollars per customer.

Another increase of the same amount will occur at the start of 2024.

