United Way hosts cleanup in Bangor park for ‘Week of Action’

United Way
United Way(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When you’re home it’s easy to overlook the beauty around you.

Bangor has many beautiful parks, trails, and ways to enjoy the outdoors.

One non-profit organization held a cleanup to make sure residents are able to kick off Spring activities in a clean environment.

Heart of Maine United Way is hosting their annual week of action which includes a variety of activities for locals to volunteer and give back to their communities.

Advocates gathered at Talbot Park, formerly known as 2nd Street Park, in Bangor to clean up the area a bit.

The chief impact officer said it’s the perfect opportunity for people from any background to come together for one common cause.

“It’s super important to feel connection to your community,” said Matt Donahue, chief impact officer of heart of Maine United Way. “Unfortunately, things are a little more divided, a little more polarizing these days in the world and this is an opportunity where it doesn’t matter your background or what you believe in politically, religiously or otherwise. It’s a universal kind of feeling of giving back and everyone can be proud of that.”

Volunteers received a free lunch and t-shirt to thank them for their efforts.

If you missed the event, there are additional volunteer options for the week that will be available and if you’re interested you can go to this website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Acadia Gateway Center sign
Construction underway for a new transit hub near Acadia National Park
Police lights generic
Police identify body pulled from Sebasticook River as missing man
Paid family and medical leave
Advocates discuss paid family and medical leave ahead of public hearing in Augusta
Hampden third grader raising more than a dozen chickens for Emmy's Eggs self-starter business
8-year-old Hampden girl egg-cited about Emmy’s Eggs