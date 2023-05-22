United Way hosts cleanup in Bangor park for ‘Week of Action’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When you’re home it’s easy to overlook the beauty around you.

Bangor has many beautiful parks, trails, and ways to enjoy the outdoors.

One non-profit organization held a cleanup to make sure residents are able to kick off Spring activities in a clean environment.

Heart of Maine United Way is hosting their annual week of action which includes a variety of activities for locals to volunteer and give back to their communities.

Advocates gathered at Talbot Park, formerly known as 2nd Street Park, in Bangor to clean up the area a bit.

The chief impact officer said it’s the perfect opportunity for people from any background to come together for one common cause.

“It’s super important to feel connection to your community,” said Matt Donahue, chief impact officer of heart of Maine United Way. “Unfortunately, things are a little more divided, a little more polarizing these days in the world and this is an opportunity where it doesn’t matter your background or what you believe in politically, religiously or otherwise. It’s a universal kind of feeling of giving back and everyone can be proud of that.”

Volunteers received a free lunch and t-shirt to thank them for their efforts.

If you missed the event, there are additional volunteer options for the week that will be available and if you’re interested you can go to this website.

