Sunny & Pleasant Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front moved through the state during the overnight hours. Colder air will move in behind the front on a northerly breeze today leading to cooler day compared to yesterday. High pressure will build towards the area bringing us lots of sunshine today. Highs will reach the low to mid-60s for most spots. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, it will be a chilly night. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s for most spots, away from the coast, near or a bit above 40° closer to the coast. Patchy frost will be possible for areas away from the coast tonight.

High pressure will slide to our east on Tuesday bringing us another great day. We’ll see sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. As the high slides to our east, the wind will become more southerly which will usher some warmer air into the region. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday mainly away from the coast with highs in the mid-60s to around 70° Coastal areas will be cooler due to the onshore breeze with highs staying in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our Wednesday will start with some morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the north and west. The cold front will bring us a chance for some showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially areas north and west of Bangor. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s to near 60° along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. Shower chances will linger into Thursday morning as low pressure both at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere slowly drift away from the region. We should dry things out and brighten up Thursday afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures on Thursday will be cool with highs only in the 50s. High pressure will bring us a nice day Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 60°-67°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Patchy frost away from the coast. Lows between 31°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 61°-71°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible especially north and west of Bangor. Highs in the 50s to near 60° along the coast, low to mid-60s inland.

Thursday: Morning showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

