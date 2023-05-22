Stroke Awareness Walk

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A handful of people got up to walk Sunday morning for a good cause.

Stroke survivors and their families walked the track at Cohen Middle School on Garland Street to raise awareness about stroke and heart care.

Music and snacks were provided with Freedom Riders in attendance as well.

No donations were needed as those who made it out honored survivors of stroke.

