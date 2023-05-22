Police identify body pulled from Sebasticook River as missing man

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified a body pulled from Sebasticook River Monday morning as a Clinton man reported missing Sunday night.

Police say 51-year-old Paul Trask was reported missing after last being seen near the river at the Old Mill Park.

Police and the Maine Warden Service searched overnight night and found a body around 7:30 a.m. Monday by the Pleasant Street bridge, later identified as Trask.

Police say the death does not appear suspicious, and note the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

Acadia Gateway Center sign
Construction underway for a new transit hub near Acadia National Park
United Way
United Way hosts cleanup in Bangor park for ‘Week of Action’
Paid family and medical leave
Advocates discuss paid family and medical leave ahead of public hearing in Augusta
Hampden third grader raising more than a dozen chickens for Emmy's Eggs self-starter business
8-year-old Hampden girl egg-cited about Emmy’s Eggs