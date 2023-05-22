Police identify body pulled from Sebasticook River as missing man
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified a body pulled from Sebasticook River Monday morning as a Clinton man reported missing Sunday night.
Police say 51-year-old Paul Trask was reported missing after last being seen near the river at the Old Mill Park.
Police and the Maine Warden Service searched overnight night and found a body around 7:30 a.m. Monday by the Pleasant Street bridge, later identified as Trask.
Police say the death does not appear suspicious, and note the investigation is ongoing.
