Perry woman sentenced to 25 years for 2021 death of her boyfriend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Perry woman accused of killing her boyfriend was sentenced to 25 years in prison today.

41-year-old Danielle Wheeler pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a courtroom today.

Wheeler originally pleaded not guilty to murder charges, but plead guilty ahead of jury selection, which was supposed to start today.

Wheeler was arrested in December in 2021 for the shooting death of her boyfriend, Jason Aubuchon.

Aubuchon was killed on the 26th and Wheeler was arrested on the 30th.

