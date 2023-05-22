Niall Horan performing in Bangor in 2024

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A major popstar is making his way to Bangor in 2024.

Niall Horan of 'One Direction' at Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert, Photo...
Niall Horan of 'One Direction' at Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert, Photo Date: 6/4/17(Ariana Grande / YouTube)

The Maine Savings Amphitheatre announced Monday that Niall Horan will be making a stop at the venue on his “The Show Tour” on June 19, 2024.

Horan was part of the major boyband One Direction that broke up in 2015, and he’s currently a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

Niall’s new album “The Show” comes out on June 9.

This is the first announcement for the Maine Savings Ampitheatre’s 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

fire
1 killed, 3 injured in senior resident apartment fire in Waterville
The event was held at Miller Lawn where friends and family gathered to celebrate the graduates.
Hundreds of students take part in 202nd commencement for Colby College
No donations were needed as those who made it out honored survivors of stroke.
Stroke Awareness Walk
It’s the final night of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium this weekend. Fans from...
‘It was a total madhouse’: Fans overcome hurdles as Taylor Swift wraps up her final concert at Gillette Stadium