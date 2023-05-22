Niall Horan performing in Bangor in 2024

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A major popstar is making his way to Bangor in 2024.

Niall Horan of 'One Direction' at Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert, Photo Date: 6/4/17 (Ariana Grande / YouTube)

The Maine Savings Amphitheatre announced Monday that Niall Horan will be making a stop at the venue on his “The Show Tour” on June 19, 2024.

Horan was part of the major boyband One Direction that broke up in 2015, and he’s currently a judge on NBC’s The Voice.

Niall’s new album “The Show” comes out on June 9.

This is the first announcement for the Maine Savings Ampitheatre’s 2024 season.

