Longtime Maine journalist, former WABI employee Mal Leary passes away

Mal Leary
Mal Leary(Maine Public)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WABI) - Longtime Maine journalist and former WABI employee Mal Leary has died.

Maine Public says they’ve lost a lost a friend and colleague and that Leary retired as a longtime reporter and former Maine Public State House Bureau Chief nearly two years ago.

Leary also worked here at TV5 in the 1970s.

Leary was well-known for his excellence in political reporting in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of longtime Maine journalist Mal Leary:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Mal Leary’s passing. For nearly fifty years, the so-called Dean of the State House press corps utilized his unparalleled grasp of policy, procedure, and personalities to inform and help Maine people understand what was happening in Augusta and Washington, D.C. Mal earned the respect and admiration of readers, listeners, fellow journalists, and politicians of all stripes for his tough but fair questions, his balanced reporting, and his unrivaled institutional knowledge. But beyond the halls of the Capitol, Mal was also just a good person who cared about people and who loved his state. Maine has lost a giant of journalism and a dear friend. I extend my deepest condolences to Mal’s family and all who knew and loved him.”

