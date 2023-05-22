Hundreds of students take part in 202nd commencement for Colby College

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of students became part of the Colby College Alumni Sunday.

The college held their 202nd commencement and graduated 543 members of class of 20-23.

The event was held at Miller Lawn where friends and family gathered to celebrate the graduates.

Tovah Duffaut, an English major was chosen by the senior class to deliver the student address at commencement May 21.

“I’m just really, really happy and I am going to miss all the amazing people I have met. My professors, my friends, even just people I constantly waved at, I don’t even talk to, we always crossed each other’s paths. I am going to miss them dearly. That’s what I am taking away right now.

Today is like every graduation in that it is incredibly joyful. We have these wonderful students who are being launched out into the world after 4 years of hard work, energy and creativity. They are a spectacular group and we are just so proud of them and happy for them,” said Margaret McFadden, Provost & Dean of Faculty.

The graduates came from 38 states and 35 countries.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated...
Minor stabbed on Main St. in Bangor, police say

Latest News

No donations were needed as those who made it out honored survivors of stroke.
Stroke Awareness Walk
Hermon/Bangor pursuit
Law enforcement pursuit through Hermon and Bangor ends in arrest of 20-year-old man
Local Non-profit hits milestone.
Local Non-profit hits a milestone
Calm, clear, and cool night with frost possible north