Hundreds of students take part in 202nd commencement for Colby College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of students became part of the Colby College Alumni Sunday.

The college held their 202nd commencement and graduated 543 members of class of 20-23.

The event was held at Miller Lawn where friends and family gathered to celebrate the graduates.

Tovah Duffaut, an English major was chosen by the senior class to deliver the student address at commencement May 21.

“I’m just really, really happy and I am going to miss all the amazing people I have met. My professors, my friends, even just people I constantly waved at, I don’t even talk to, we always crossed each other’s paths. I am going to miss them dearly. That’s what I am taking away right now.

Today is like every graduation in that it is incredibly joyful. We have these wonderful students who are being launched out into the world after 4 years of hard work, energy and creativity. They are a spectacular group and we are just so proud of them and happy for them,” said Margaret McFadden, Provost & Dean of Faculty.

The graduates came from 38 states and 35 countries.

