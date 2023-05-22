Areas Of Frost Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the region this evening. This will keep skies clear and winds light resulting in ideal conditions for radiational cooling. As a result, overnight lows will range from the freezing mark to the low 40s. Areas of patchy frost will be likely and due to this potential, a Frost Advisory has been issued for the entire region excluding coastal Downeast as well as the Northwoods.

Plenty of sunshine expected by Tuesday as high pressure continues to slide into the region. Temperatures will be slightly warmer tomorrow with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the coast to the low 70s across the north. A sea breeze will keep the coast slightly cooler.

By Wednesday, the high will gradually move out and a cold front will approach the region. This will bring increasing clouds & winds throughout the morning. By the afternoon, the front will move into the north and will push towards the coast into the evening. This front will bring us our next best potential for widespread & beneficial rainfall. Totals will range from 0.5″ to 1″ in the Mountains and over northern Maine. From the Foothills towards the coast, expect less than 0.5″.

Cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the 50s. High pressure will gradually be building back in by the second half of the week. This will bring more sunshine and will protect us from any rainfall as we go into the holiday weekend.

As of now, Memorial Day Weekend looks to be dry and mild. Highs are expected to be in the 60s & 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with areas of patchy frost. A Frost Advisory has been issued. Lows ranging from the low 30s to the low 40s. Light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 60s and low 70s. The coast will have upper 50s and low 60s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.