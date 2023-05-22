1 killed, 3 injured in senior resident apartment fire in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person died and others were injured when a floor of an apartment building for senior residents caught fire on Monday morning, authorities said.

Waterville Fire chief Shawn Esler said they got the call at about 5:40 a.m.

They found smoke coming out a unit on the fourth floor.

He says they searched the unit and found a person unresponsive. They started resuscitation efforts but were unsuccessful.

Three other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

“All of the residents in the building are currently in the community room out back. The fire department have talked to them as well as the red cross, we have offered our chaplin services to the residents that are involved here as well. We have the police department and the fire marshals office here investigating the cause of the incident,” Esler said.

Esler said the fire was contained to one unit although the fire did spread to the hallway.

He says they are working on getting all of the residents a place to stay in the mean time.

