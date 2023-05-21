Stroke and heart walk held to raise awareness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A handful of people got up to walk this morning for a good cause.

Stroke survivors and their families walked the track at Cohen Middle School on Garland Street to raise awareness about stroke and heart care.

Music and snacks were provided with Freedom Riders in attendance as well.

No donations were needed as those who made it out honored survivors of stroke.

”We go by the acronym BEFAST. So B is balance and these are all sudden onset, loss of balance or coordination. E is eyes which would be trouble with vision or no vision and then FAST; facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, usually on one side of the body, speech difficulty and T for time is the most important is time to call 9-1-1.” said organizer Angela Wheelden.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and it is important to know that eighty percent of strokes are preventable.

Each year 795,000 people in the US have a stroke.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.