Showers exit this morning, clouds decrease into the afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system that brought us moderate to heavy rain overnight will continue its journey northeastward, exiting into the Maritimes. As the low exits, showers will be ending from west to east as they push into New Brunswick. The heaviest showers will exit the state by around 7 or 8 a.m. with some stray light showers hanging around up north into the early afternoon. Clouds will gradually decrease through the morning becoming partly cloudy into the afternoon. Highs will be on the warmer side today as we await a cold frontal passage during the afternoon. Temperatures before the cold front will reach the upper 60′s north to lower 70′s Downeast. Winds will still be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph possible especially with passage of the front. With clear skies, lighter winds and cooler temperatures tonight, there is the threat of some frost developing, especially across northern Maine. Overnight lows drop into the lower 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

High pressure will continue to ridge into the region on Monday, providing us with mostly sunny skies. With cooler and drier airmass in place, highs won’t be as warm as they are today, only reaching the low to mid 60′s across the state. Overnight low temperatures get even colder Monday, possibly dropping into the upper 20′s up north to the mid 30′s and low 40′s Downeast. High pressure remains in control on Tuesday. Expect sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 60′s and low 70′s. A cold front will cross the state Wednesday night, which will provide another chance for some rain showers. Scattered showers may linger into Thursday morning. The weather remains on the quiet side through the end of the work week.

TODAY: AM showers, clouds decrease through the day. Highs reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Winds W gusts up to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid 30′s north to low to mid 40′s Downeast. Frost is possible across northern Maine.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, Highs reach the 60′s. Lows upper 20′s to low 30′s north to lower 40′s Downeast, frost possible north.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies, highs reach the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the 60′s and 70′s. Cold front with showers PM.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with lingering AM showers. Highs reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the 60′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.