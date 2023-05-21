Pine Tree Camp hosts open house ahead of summer season

ROME, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp hosted their open house Saturday to get new and returning campers excited for the upcoming camp season.

The goal of the event was to introduce campers and their families to the property, activities, and staff members that they will be surrounded with this summer.

Pine Tree Camp offers overnight and day camp sessions for adults and children with disabilities, providing accessible opportunities to enjoy the great Maine outdoors.

Activities at the open house included modified archery, adapted biking, fairy house making, and a story walk through the woods. Attendees could also visit the farm and wheelchair-accessible treehouse that are featured.

“Camp is kind of an unusual concept to think about if you’ve never been to camp before,” says Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson. “So, to be able to come out and really see what we do and meet some of the staff, I think it makes families feel more comfortable and it definitely makes the campers feel more comfortable.”

Outdoor recreation is a summertime staple in Maine, and camps like Pine Tree allow outdoor activities to be readily accessible for everyone to enjoy. The effects of their efforts are easy to see when talking to the happy campers of Pine Tree.

This year will be Olivia Hassell’s third summer in attendance, who describes Pine Tree Camp as “the best, happiest place to be.” This camp season, Hassell says she is most excited for the Leadership in Training program offered, “where I can become a staff and hopefully by next summer, I’ll be living right at this camp!”

Pine Tree Camp kicks off its summer camp season June 27th! Before then, don’t miss their Paddle for Pine Tree Camp fundraiser on June 1st, a community event that is open to all.

For more information on Pine Tree Camp, visit their website.

