Lewiston police investigate shooting incident, cars struck

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston police are investigating after several cars were hit by gunfire Friday night.

Police say the drive-by shooting happened in the area of College and Union streets.

A section of the road close to where multiple shell casings were found was temporarily closed to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The Lewiston Police Department asks anyone with information or camera footage from the area to contact them.

