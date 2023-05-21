Law enforcement pursuit through Hermon and Bangor ends in arrest of 20-year-old man

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A stolen vehicle led to a law enforcement pursuit through Hermon and Bangor Sunday afternoon.

20-year-old Dylan Baker has been transported to the hospital and charged with Robbery, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Driving to Endanger, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Speed, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and Eluding.

Per a Facebook post by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, authorities began receiving calls just before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a male walking on Route 2 in Carmel towards Hermon who was going onto other’s property and acting erratically.

When a Deputy arrived on scene, Baker jumped into a vehicle that was stopped and physically forced the driver out, stealing the car.

The chase began as Deputies pursued the vehicle through Hermon towards Bangor. Spike mats were deployed by the Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police that deflated the vehicle’s tires.

The vehicle stopped momentarily on outer Hammond Street in Bangor near the Ranger Inn before attempting to flee again, striking a Sheriff’s Office cruiser in the process. Maine State Police used a precision immobilization technique maneuver to end the vehicular pursuit.

Baker attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, and Bangor Police. Bangor Fire/Rescue also assisted on-scene.

