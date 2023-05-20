Husson University to host Cancer Survivor Wellness Workhops

BANGOR/PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - A local university is helping those impacted by cancer.

Doctoral candidates from Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy will be hosting two separate Cancer Survivor Wellness Workshops.

The first workshop will take place Monday, May 22 at Husson University from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Libra Lecture Hall of the O’Donnell Commons building.

The second workshop will take place on June 10th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Edmunds Conference Center at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

These workshops are free and open to the public.

Individuals with all different types of cancer, those currently going through treatment, and survivors who are finished with treatment and are years out from diagnosis are encouraged to attend.

The workshop presentations are designed to be interactive. Participants are encouraged to ask questions as they are shown strategies to improve pain, strength and balance; reduce swelling and fatigue; and improve their overall mental wellbeing.

“There are so many people affected by cancer and its treatment,” said Dr. Michelle Slike, an assistant professor of physical therapy at Husson University. “These workshops are designed to provide information that can improve the quality of life for those trying to deal with the side effects of cancer and its treatment, especially those struggling with lymphedema, pain, fatigue, chemo-induced peripheral neuropathy, weakness, mental health challenges and more.”

“This educational initiative has allowed these Husson University, sixth-year, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students to enhance their knowledge of oncology and rehabilitation,” continued Slike. “During the workshops, we will share the most recent evidence-based knowledge about recovering from cancer. Going through this educational process is making these students better doctors. The cancer treatment expertise they gain by preparing for these workshops is knowledge they can bring to future patient interactions.”

To reserve a spot at either of these workshops, please call Dr. Michelle Slike at 207-551-5651 or email her at slikem@husson.edu. Attendees can also reserve a spot by completing an online form located at https://forms.gle/UGwpNx9twrKoNDbi9.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.