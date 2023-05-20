High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A family in Texas says their son died tragically days before graduating high school.

KWTX reports that AJ Serrato, an 18-year-old high school senior, was a star baseball player, a man of God and a big brother.

His family says he was all of that and more, so the news of his death has been shattering.

“Nobody can give me my son back. Nobody can give me AJ back,” Alfred Serrato, his father, said.

According to AJ Serrato’s parents, he drowned during a gathering after he jumped into the water.

The Serrato family didn’t share further details but said they have been devastated since the loss of their son.

The community has reached out to the family since AJ Serrato’s death, and the family said they are grateful for the support they have received.

“The amount of love and support fills my heart. To know I wasn’t the only one who got to know him and love him,” Tiffany Serrano, his mother, said.

AJ Serrato was a big brother to three younger siblings, all of which followed in his footsteps playing baseball.

His dad says he’s not surprised as his son has always been someone to take the lead.

“I taught him to be a leader and not a follower,” Alfred Serrato said.

The Fairfield High School senior was set to graduate and walk across the stage next week to receive his diploma.

His mom said the school is working on honoring her son at the graduation ceremony, but the family is still feeling the pain of his loss.

“No words can erase the amount of pain but to know they care speaks volumes,” Tiffany Serrato said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet, but a church has offered to cover the expenses, according to the family.

