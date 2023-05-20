Heavy rain moves in tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A frontal boundary draped to the north of the state will combine with a low pressure system moving up from the mid-Atlantic Sunday morning. The frontal boundary across to the north will produce some showers across northern Maine this morning, while the low moving up from the mid-Atlantic will spread showers across the state form southwest to northeast. Showers impact southern Maine late afternoon/ early evening, pushing into the Downeast coastline and Bangor region later in the evening by around 7 PM. Rain will continue to push northwestward becoming wide spread across the entire state overnight tonight. Rain will be heavy at times. Winds will also be breezy today, gusting up to 30 mph out of the SSE. Highs today will reach the 60′s south and low 70′s north. The rain will end from west to east by Sunday morning. This system will provide some much needed rain. The heaviest axis of rain will be across southern and western Maine where 2+ inches is possible, the foothills through the coastline could see anywhere from 1-2″, northern Maine will see the least up to an inch or less possible.

High pressure will ridge in from the northwest as the showers will exit into new Brunswick Sunday morning, around 8 am. Skies will clear up with decreasing clouds through the day. It will also be warm with highs reaching the upper 60′s north to low to mid 70′s Downeast. Winds will still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph out of the west possible. A cold front will cross in the late afternoon, advecting cooler air from Sunday night and the start of the work week.

A quiet and dry weather pattern will return for the work week with plenty of sunshine. Monday expect sunny skies with highs reach the 50′s and 60′s. Temperatures warm up into the middle of the week reaching the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, AM showers north. Highs reach the low to mid 60′s south with upper 60′s to low 70′s north. Winds SE gusting up to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain showers, heavy at times. Lows will be mild, dropping into the low 50′s.

SUNDAY: Drying out with decreasing clouds. Highs reach the upper 60′s and low to mid 70′s. Winds W gusting up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 50′s and low to mid 60′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.

