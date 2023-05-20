Deputies: Domestic violence suspect hid in Maine blueberry field for several days

Albert 'AJ' Peaslee was found hiding in his truck in a blueberry field on Thursday, according...
Albert 'AJ' Peaslee was found hiding in his truck in a blueberry field on Thursday, according to officials.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - After several days of hiding, officials have arrested a 40-year-old man facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Albert ‘AJ’ Peaslee was found hiding in his truck in a blueberry field on Thursday, according to officials.

Peaslee was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m. in the field off Taylor Road in Windsor by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the man, already on probation for bank robbery, faces a number of other charges, stemming from domestic violence incidents.

Aside from the domestic violence aggravated assault charge, Peaslee also faces charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and violation of a protective order.

Deputies say more charges are pending against Peaslee, including robbery and kidnapping.

Officials say the incidents took place over the last few weeks.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Community Connector
Community Connector resumes Saturday service
Evermay Nursey
Evermay Nursery gives tips on keeping plants safe against the cold
Courtesy: WMTW
Sea Dogs bringing world record whoopie pie attempt to Maine