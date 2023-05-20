Deputies: Domestic violence suspect hid in Maine blueberry field for several days

LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - After several days of hiding, officials have arrested a 40-year-old man facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Albert ‘AJ’ Peaslee was found hiding in his truck in a blueberry field on Thursday, according to officials.

Peaslee was taken into custody around 12:40 p.m. in the field off Taylor Road in Windsor by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the man, already on probation for bank robbery, faces a number of other charges, stemming from domestic violence incidents.

Aside from the domestic violence aggravated assault charge, Peaslee also faces charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and violation of a protective order.

Deputies say more charges are pending against Peaslee, including robbery and kidnapping.

Officials say the incidents took place over the last few weeks.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash bail.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.