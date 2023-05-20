2023 Loggers’ Expo Comes to an End

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday wrapped up the 2023 Loggers’ Expo at Cross Insurance Center.

Both exhibitors and guests came from all over New England and in some cases even further to attend.

Over 200 exhibitors filled up the arena as well as other spaces in the building.

Weather cooperated as demonstrations, vendors, and equipment that couldn’t fit inside filled up parking lots outside the Insurance Center.

The event attracted far more than just those in the industry.

”We live a few minutes away. I’ve always been a big fan of heavy equipment and I’ve been here a couple years before and it’s a ton of fun. So we thought we’d check it out,” stated attendee Mike Townsend.

“It’s a good place to come. Everything from first aid kits to whatever you want; whatever you’re looking for in the logging industry or if you’re just interested in equipment. It’s a good place to bring kids. You know you bring your family here; they get to go in the trucks, they get to climb the machines. Just, you know, its a good family thing,” said Bruce Turner who came up from Connecticut for the expo.

Saturday’s itinerary also featured a log loading championship along with a seminar about carbon credits and the climate in relation to the industry.

A brand-new Husqvarna chainsaw was also given away by Hancock Lumber.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash
Madden served Bangor since 2021 and previously worked in Lowell and Old Town.
Bangor mourning death of firefighter

Latest News

A unique wool challenge for a good cause
Husson University to host Cancer Survivor Wellness Workhops
Heavy rain moves in tonight
Albert 'AJ' Peaslee was found hiding in his truck in a blueberry field on Thursday, according...
Deputies: Domestic violence suspect hid in Maine blueberry field for several days