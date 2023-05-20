2023 Loggers’ Expo Comes to an End

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday wrapped up the 2023 Loggers’ Expo at Cross Insurance Center.

Both exhibitors and guests came from all over New England and in some cases even further to attend.

Over 200 exhibitors filled up the arena as well as other spaces in the building.

Weather cooperated as demonstrations, vendors, and equipment that couldn’t fit inside filled up parking lots outside the Insurance Center.

The event attracted far more than just those in the industry.

”We live a few minutes away. I’ve always been a big fan of heavy equipment and I’ve been here a couple years before and it’s a ton of fun. So we thought we’d check it out,” stated attendee Mike Townsend.

“It’s a good place to come. Everything from first aid kits to whatever you want; whatever you’re looking for in the logging industry or if you’re just interested in equipment. It’s a good place to bring kids. You know you bring your family here; they get to go in the trucks, they get to climb the machines. Just, you know, its a good family thing,” said Bruce Turner who came up from Connecticut for the expo.

Saturday’s itinerary also featured a log loading championship along with a seminar about carbon credits and the climate in relation to the industry.

A brand-new Husqvarna chainsaw was also given away by Hancock Lumber.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.