U.S. Coast Guard Officer accused of sexually assaulting family member

Facing Sexual Assault Charges
Facing Sexual Assault Charges(Waldo County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer is accused of sexually assaulting a family member under the age of 6.

Enoch Nelson, 31, of Searsport pleaded not guilty Friday to 11 charges of unlawful sexual contact and one charge of gross sexual assault.

Authorities say the charges are from multiple incidents from 2021 and 2022.

Nelson’s bail has been set at $10,000 and includes conditions such as no contact with anyone under 16, no internet access or devices with internet access, and house arrest.

The Coast Guard says they’re aware of the charges and are cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

Judge: New Hampshire has a year to stop holding psychiatric patients in emergency rooms
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Fourth and fifth graders from Garret Schenck Elementary school heard from a variety of...
TV5 participates in career fair at Garret Schenck Elementary