U.S. Coast Guard Officer accused of sexually assaulting family member

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer is accused of sexually assaulting a family member under the age of 6.

Enoch Nelson, 31, of Searsport pleaded not guilty Friday to 11 charges of unlawful sexual contact and one charge of gross sexual assault.

Authorities say the charges are from multiple incidents from 2021 and 2022.

Nelson’s bail has been set at $10,000 and includes conditions such as no contact with anyone under 16, no internet access or devices with internet access, and house arrest.

The Coast Guard says they’re aware of the charges and are cooperating with the investigation.

