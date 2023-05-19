TV5 participates in career fair at Garret Schenck Elementary

Fourth and fifth graders from Garret Schenck Elementary school heard from a variety of...
Fourth and fifth graders from Garret Schenck Elementary school heard from a variety of speakers, including our own Alyssa Thurlow and photojournalism Mark Rediker.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - Inspiring young minds - that’s what a number of people from a variety of careers were doing Friday morning in Anson.

Fourth and fifth graders from Garret Schenck Elementary School heard from a variety of speakers, including our own Alyssa Thurlow and photojournalist Mark Rediker.

They introduced students about the world of broadcast journalism.

Students also got to hear about the day-to-day duties of a Maine State Police investigator and a Maine Game Warden.

K9 Storm of the Maine Warden Service made an appearance too.

Staff say this ‘Career Day’ is a great way to educate students about the opportunities available to them beyond their hometown.

“There’s things that could open their eyes to anything. It could be anything and we just want them to know that schooling is important,” said Brenda Mullin of Garret Schenck Elementary.

This was the district’s third career day this month.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Joseph Eaton
Man confesses to killing parents, parents’ friends in Bowdoin and shooting at motorists on I-295
Airline already adding new destinations from Maine before service starts
Two brothers have been indicted for charges stemming from a deadly snowmobile crash in...
Greene brothers indicted for charges stemming from deadly snowmobile crash

Latest News

Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
High Tide honoring late employee Amanda Curry
High Tide honoring late employee Amanda Curry
The board accepted Creech's resignation last week.
Middle school principal resigns in the wake of harassment allegations