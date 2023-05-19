TV5 participates in career fair at Garret Schenck Elementary

ANSON, Maine (WABI) - Inspiring young minds - that’s what a number of people from a variety of careers were doing Friday morning in Anson.

Fourth and fifth graders from Garret Schenck Elementary School heard from a variety of speakers, including our own Alyssa Thurlow and photojournalist Mark Rediker.

They introduced students about the world of broadcast journalism.

Students also got to hear about the day-to-day duties of a Maine State Police investigator and a Maine Game Warden.

K9 Storm of the Maine Warden Service made an appearance too.

Staff say this ‘Career Day’ is a great way to educate students about the opportunities available to them beyond their hometown.

“There’s things that could open their eyes to anything. It could be anything and we just want them to know that schooling is important,” said Brenda Mullin of Garret Schenck Elementary.

This was the district’s third career day this month.

