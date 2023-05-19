Sea Dogs bringing world record whoopie pie attempt to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Portland Sea Dogs will once again rebrand to the Maine Whoopie Pies for one game this season, on June 9.

Friday, the team announced that the game will also try to set a Guinness World Record for the longest line of whoopie pies. Throughout the day on June 9, a team of workers will create a continuous line of individually wrapped whoopie pies in the front plaza at Hadlock Field.

Whoopie pies provided by Wicked Whoopies will be used to create the design of a whoopie pie. The goal is to use 2,023 whoopie pies in the design.

The Captain and Celeste from WBLM will be on hand to help certify the record. Following the game, the actual whoopie pies used in the world record attempt will be handed out to fans while supplies last.

The Maine Whoopie Pies made their debut at Hadlock Field in 2019. This will mark the fourth time the team has taken the field as the Whoopie Pies, celebrating of the official state treat of Maine.

Whoopie Pies from Wicked Whoopies will be served at the game. Rising Tide will also be serving their Wicked Whoopie beer, which is a whoopie pie stout, made in collaboration with Wicked Whoopies. “Sweetie Pie,” the official mascot of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, will also be at the game.

First pitch for the game on June 9 is 6 p.m. against the Akron Rubber Ducks.

